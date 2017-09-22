Differences in PML-N intensify: Maryam Nawaz and her group responsible for today’s crisis in PML-N: Chaudhry Nisar
Says work cannot be continued under the leadership of Maryam at any cost
ISLAMABAD, September 22: Differences in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) between Maryam Nawaz and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan groups have intensified as Nisar rejected the offer of Nawaz Sharif to make Maryam party’s head.
According to reports, in the meeting with Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday, Chaudhry Nisar made Maryam and her group responsible for today’s crisis in PML-N.
Shehbaz Sharif conveyed the message of Nawaz Sharif to Chaudhry Nisar about nominating Maryam Nawaz as party head which the later refused equivocally and said that work cannot be continued under the leadership of Maryam at any cost.
“The crisis which party and Nawaz Sharif are facing today is just because of Maryam and her aides” stated former interior minister during the meeting with CM Punjab.
On the other hand, Hamza Shehbaz and Shehbaz Sharif were also against Maryam Nawaz because making Shehbaz party chief was decided earlier but the decision had to change due to family rift later.
Shehbaz Sharif will travel to London today (on Saturday) and will inform Nawaz Sharif about the decision of Chaudhry Nisar.
Many other party leaders held meetings with Chaudhry Nisar and supported his stance about change in party leadership.
It is expected that a new group of Chaudhry Nisar would surface in PMLN after some times.-Online
