There are many similarities among the American president ,Indian prime minister ,North Korean dictator and the heir apparent of Saudi monarch: All of them are short- tempered and are fond of equipping their countries with the latest weaponry.They have scant respect for negotiations for solving their disputes with their adversaries and prefer flexing of muscles if their rivals happen to be weaker than them.
One can liken them to Hitler in many respects.He also used to railroad issues through brute force. When some of his generals realised that his policies are going to doom him as well as their country they did advise him to mend his ways but instead of listening to saner counsel he had them physically eliminated.
Our immediate concern is Modi.He loves to see spilling of the Muslim blood as he had some pathological hatred for Muslims , God knows why? Wasn’t it Modi who had sarcastically remarked that dogs are often crushed by cars when his attention had been invited to a road accident in which a Muslim was killed by a fast moving car belonging to his partyman.The American president too is a hardliner and his hawkish approach to the world problems can touch off a major armed conflict in the world .The North Korean dictator and the Saudi Crown prince who is in virtual control of his country should desist from war mongering in their disputes with South Korea and Yemen respectively.
Rulers who can risk world war
There are many similarities among the American president ,Indian prime minister ,North Korean dictator and the heir apparent of Saudi monarch: All of them are short- tempered and are fond of equipping their countries with the latest weaponry.They have scant respect for negotiations for solving their disputes with their adversaries and prefer flexing of muscles if their rivals happen to be weaker than them.
One can liken them to Hitler in many respects.He also used to railroad issues through brute force. When some of his generals realised that his policies are going to doom him as well as their country they did advise him to mend his ways but instead of listening to saner counsel he had them physically eliminated.
Our immediate concern is Modi.He loves to see spilling of the Muslim blood as he had some pathological hatred for Muslims , God knows why? Wasn’t it Modi who had sarcastically remarked that dogs are often crushed by cars when his attention had been invited to a road accident in which a Muslim was killed by a fast moving car belonging to his partyman.The American president too is a hardliner and his hawkish approach to the world problems can touch off a major armed conflict in the world .The North Korean dictator and the Saudi Crown prince who is in virtual control of his country should desist from war mongering in their disputes with South Korea and Yemen respectively.