‘Khilafat is coming’: Daesh flag put up on Islamabad’s main thoroughfare

Image result for 'Khilafat is coming': Daesh flag put up on Islamabad's main thoroughfare

ISLAMABAD, September 24: : Despite an extensive CCTV camera network in place in Islamabad, unidentified men were able to put up an Islamic State (Daesh) flag on a major thoroughfare of the city on Sunday.
The flag, put up on a billboard at a pedestrian bridge on Islamabad Expressway near Iqbal Town, was taken down by police at around 12pm.
A passer-by spotted the flag and informed the Khanna police about it. In his statement, he told the police that he was familiar with the flag as he had seen it on TV.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Imran Khan demands early elections
Will continue to defend motherland at all costs: COAS
Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan today
PM departs for Pakistan, says Ishaq Dar is also with him
PTI, MQM to decide on new Opposition leader in National Assembly
Pak-China Air Forces joint exercise Shaheen VI continues in China
‘Khilafat is coming’: Daesh flag put up on Islamabad’s main thoroughfare
Karzai smells rat in U.S policy towards Pakistan
Pakistan must complete IP gas pipeline project soon: Abdul Basit
National team arrives in UAE for Sri Lanka series
India win by 5 wickets
Moeen Ali smashes England’s second-fastest ODI ton as hosts rack up the runs against West Indies

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved