Pak-China Air Forces joint exercise Shaheen VI continues in China
BEIJING, SEPT 24 (DNA) – The ongoing joint training exercise “Shaheen-VI” between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force that commenced on September,7 will conclude next week.
JF-17 Thunder, Mirage, F-7PG and ZDK aircraft from PAF along with PLA Air Force J-8, J-11, JH-7 and KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and ground forces including surface-to-air missile and radar troops are taking part in the exercise at Korla Air Base in China.
Responding to concern shown by some neighbouring countries, Chinese authorities have termed such actions unjustified as the joint exercise what it called was” a routine drill”.
The PAF contingent, comprising combat pilots, air defense controllers and technical ground crew is participating in this bilateral exercise.
During the exercise, the Chinese and Pakistani air forces demonstrated mutual trust by sitting in the same fighters.-DNA
