PM departs for Pakistan, says Ishaq Dar is also with him
LONDON, September 24: Amid the speculations about Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s resignation and extending sojourn in London to evade accountability, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that the finance minister would be accompanying him back to the country.
Talking to media persons before his departure to Pakistan via national-bound flight, Abbasi said that the finance minister would return to the country alongside him.
It was reported earlier that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is mulling over Ishaq Dar’s resignation and that he is likely to stay in London for more days but now, the PM has confirmed about his return.
PML-N leadership also discussed the issue of resignation in consultative meeting held on Saturday. During the session, it was decided to reschedule all meetings.-DNA
