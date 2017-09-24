PM departs for Pakistan, says Ishaq Dar is also with him

Image result for PM departs for Pakistan, says Ishaq Dar is also with him

LONDON, September 24: Amid the speculations about Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s resignation and extending sojourn in London to evade accountability, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that the finance minister would be accompanying him back to the country.
Talking to media persons before his departure to Pakistan via national-bound flight, Abbasi said that the finance minister would return to the country alongside him.
It was reported earlier that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is mulling over Ishaq Dar’s resignation and that he is likely to stay in London for more days but now, the PM has confirmed about his return.
PML-N leadership also discussed the issue of resignation in consultative meeting held on Saturday. During the session, it was decided to reschedule all meetings.-DNA

News In Pictures

Imran Khan demands early elections
Will continue to defend motherland at all costs: COAS
Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan today
PM departs for Pakistan, says Ishaq Dar is also with him
PTI, MQM to decide on new Opposition leader in National Assembly
Pak-China Air Forces joint exercise Shaheen VI continues in China
‘Khilafat is coming’: Daesh flag put up on Islamabad’s main thoroughfare
Karzai smells rat in U.S policy towards Pakistan
Pakistan must complete IP gas pipeline project soon: Abdul Basit
National team arrives in UAE for Sri Lanka series
India win by 5 wickets
Moeen Ali smashes England’s second-fastest ODI ton as hosts rack up the runs against West Indies

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved