Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD, September 24: Deposed PM Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan from UK on Monday (today), sources reported.
Nawaz will travel on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-786, which is scheduled to land in Pakistan at 7am.
Senator Mushahidullah Khan has confirmed that Nawaz is returning home.
Sources said Nawaz had decided to return after meeting his brother, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.
The former PM had left for London to accompany his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is being treated for lymphoma there. She recently underwent a third surgery in London and is reportedly recovering.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had met Nawaz in London where the former told the latter that the success of their party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the recent NA-120 by-election was a victory for democracy.
Abbasi met the former PM at the office of the latter’s son, Hassan Nawaz.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Nawaz’s other son Hussain Nawaz also attended the meeting.
Later, without elaborating further, Nawaz had told reporters that the situation in the country could be heading towards a “strange” direction.-Agencies
