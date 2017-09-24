Fictional account of Indian surgical strike

According to the publishers of the book “India’s most fearless: True stories of modern military heroes” published days before the first anniversary of so-called surgical strikes by India across the Line of Control has been vetted by RAW. The book, authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh published by Penguin India, claims it has true stories of extraordinary courage and fearlessness, providing a glimpse into the kind of heroism India’s soldiers display in unthinkably hostile conditions and under grave provocation. Among other stories it also contains a fictional account of the surgical strike, which is more like a film script, as Major Tango, a character in the book is said to have led the strikes. “The mission was brief-the soldiers were expected to reach their targets, study the latest intelligence they could possibly access with their satellite devices and then proceed to wipe out every man they saw there,” the book says.
In an interview, Lt General (retd) DS Hooda, who claims to have planned and oversaw the surgical strikes, what he said, on terror launch pads in Pakistan part of Kashmir recalled what happened in the intervening night between September 28 and 29 when Special Forces carried out the surgical strikes. He said: “We went across the Line of Control at multiple places in Pakistan’s 10 Corps (area) and caught them by total surprise. The operation was very complex with multiple targets to be struck on the same night, each with a unique profile. The difference in time between striking the first and last target was in hours.” Could anyone even in his wildest imagination think that for hours Indian personnel of special services were on Pakistani soil and Pakistani forces did not retaliate? Anyhow there have been contradictions in Indian version.
Pakistan’s ISPR in a press release had stated: “There has been no surgical strike by India; instead there was cross border fire initiated by India, which is a regular phenomenon. As per rules of engagement, same was strongly and befittingly responded by Pakistani troops.” A visit to areas along the LoC was arranged for journalists by the Pakistan Army who based on interviews with local residents found that no surgical strikes had taken place. UN also did not find any evidence of the said strike. Earlier, India had backtracked on its claim that 150 soldiers were airdropped across the border in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to launch surgical strikes. The denial had come from Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who told daily The Hindu, a leading Indian daily, that no aerial operations were involved.
Indian media had carried stories that 150 soldiers were dropped across LoC by helicopter. But Rathore said there were no aerial strikes; Indian Army crossed the LoC on the ground for carrying out, what he termed preemptive strikes. India’s then director general of military operations, Lt. General Ranbir Singh, had publicly announced the strike. Earlier, India had claimed that the surgical strikes consisted of a heliborne unit, and Special Forces that infiltrated the LoC and conducted assaults on seven suspected terrorist launch pads that were two to three km beyond the LoC. The questions are being asked by international media and defence analysts whether Indian forces have the capability to launch such a sophisticated and coordinated attack. A cross border air raid by either Indian heliborne assets would be fraught with dangers as Pakistan has an incredibly impressive air defense system.
Of course, Pakistan would consider any intrusion as an act of war; and war between two nuclear states could bring large scale destruction on both sides. The problem is that India continues committing atrocities on Kashmiris and ceasefire violations in Kashmir. It refuses to implement the UNSC resolutions that give people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to join India or Pakistan through a plebiscite to be held under the aegis of the UN. Moreover, India is encouraging residents of other parts of India to settle in Indian Occupied Kashmir. It wants to abrogate Article 35 to change the demography of the state by making it Hindu majority state. Article 35 of the Indian Constitution is an article that empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state’s legislature to define “permanent residents” and provides special rights and privileges to those permanent residents.
