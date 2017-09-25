GOVERNMENT OF THE CRIMINALS BY THE CRIMINALS FOR THE CRIMINALS
September 25, 2017 will go down in our history as a dark day—a day when the country’s biggest criminal was given state protocol on his arrival from abroad—a protocol that was worthy of either kings or national heroes. No one but the Prime Minister of the country could have ordered this kind of unprecedented welcome to such a high profile criminal.
As I write this I can’t help wondering who really the country’s prime minister is— Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi—or the man who was found guilty of having cheated the people of the country and thus had been removed from his office. Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on paper is the chosen, the elected and the honoured leader of the Nation. In reality he seems to be determined to prove to his former boss that his loyalty to him would remain intact and even grow stronger despite the judgment of the country’s highest court. In the morning of the 25th of September 2017, Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and some of the members of his cabinet forcefully asserted that the highest court of the country is not higher than the man who had earned the unenviable distinction of being the only ‘ruler’ of the country who had been removed from his office due to the crimes of theft, falsehood and fraud.
Justice Khosa had sagaciously compared Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif with the notorious ‘godfather’ of Mario Puzo. It has been proved subsequently that Pakistan is being ruled by a Mafia Family in. the name of democracy. Democracy has been fondly defined by its purists as ‘a government of the people, by the people for the people’. In Pakistan, it has become a government of the criminals, by the criminals, for the criminals.
No crime in the eyes of Allah is higher than the crime of raping the trust of the people, and openly violating the Dictates of the All Powerful—Allah Himself.
The question that is arising in this situation is: Will the Judiciary and the Army find a wayout from their total inertia to defend this country and her people against the power of the Ruling Mafia?
GOVERNMENT OF THE CRIMINALS BY THE CRIMINALS FOR THE CRIMINALS
September 25, 2017 will go down in our history as a dark day—a day when the country’s biggest criminal was given state protocol on his arrival from abroad—a protocol that was worthy of either kings or national heroes. No one but the Prime Minister of the country could have ordered this kind of unprecedented welcome to such a high profile criminal.
As I write this I can’t help wondering who really the country’s prime minister is— Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi—or the man who was found guilty of having cheated the people of the country and thus had been removed from his office. Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on paper is the chosen, the elected and the honoured leader of the Nation. In reality he seems to be determined to prove to his former boss that his loyalty to him would remain intact and even grow stronger despite the judgment of the country’s highest court. In the morning of the 25th of September 2017, Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and some of the members of his cabinet forcefully asserted that the highest court of the country is not higher than the man who had earned the unenviable distinction of being the only ‘ruler’ of the country who had been removed from his office due to the crimes of theft, falsehood and fraud.
Justice Khosa had sagaciously compared Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif with the notorious ‘godfather’ of Mario Puzo. It has been proved subsequently that Pakistan is being ruled by a Mafia Family in. the name of democracy. Democracy has been fondly defined by its purists as ‘a government of the people, by the people for the people’. In Pakistan, it has become a government of the criminals, by the criminals, for the criminals.
No crime in the eyes of Allah is higher than the crime of raping the trust of the people, and openly violating the Dictates of the All Powerful—Allah Himself.
The question that is arising in this situation is: Will the Judiciary and the Army find a wayout from their total inertia to defend this country and her people against the power of the Ruling Mafia?