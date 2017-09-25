India doing terrorism in Pakistan & other countries: Nafees Zakaria

ISLAMABAD, September 25: Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakraia said that India is involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan and other countries.
In an interview, he said India is also using Afghanistan’s soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.
The spokesperson said statements from spokesperson of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar Ehsan-Ullah Ehsan, former US Secretary Defence Chuck Hagel, RSS activist Swami Aseemanand, former chief of Maharashtra Police and Indian Ministers have clearly vindicated RAW’s connection with outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in effort to destabilize Pakistan and rest of the region.
Nafees Zakria said India has martyred hundreds of innocent Kashmiris, injured twenty thousand through pellets guns in occupied Kashmir. -DNA

