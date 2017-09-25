Nawaz policy to defame army, judiciary not to work: Shujaat Hussain
GUJRAT, September 25: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that heinous conspiracy of Nawaz Sharif to undermine army and judiciary will fail.
He was addressing a public rally on the occasion of death anniversary of Chaudhay Zahur Elahi on Monday.
He said that he has not seen such bad time in Pakistan till now, for personal ego Nawaz Sharif is trying to cross every limit, even go against the national institutions as well as country.
Shujat Hussain said that Supreme Court and the army are two such institutions on which the nation can take pride but Nawaz Sharif is trying his level best to defame both these institutions, Supreme Court deserves due appreciation for withstanding everything with courage. “Everywhere slogans of against Nawaz Shairf were chanted everywhere in the country but what would be more insulting than it that the catchphrase are even being raised in Masjid-e-Nabavi, which is shameful . I am predicting today that new days are coming and circumstances will change soon”. On the occasion Ch Parvez Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah are accused in Model Town massacre and if they are punished then in future nobody will dare to drop blood of innocent people.-Online
Nawaz policy to defame army, judiciary not to work: Shujaat Hussain
GUJRAT, September 25: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that heinous conspiracy of Nawaz Sharif to undermine army and judiciary will fail.
He was addressing a public rally on the occasion of death anniversary of Chaudhay Zahur Elahi on Monday.
He said that he has not seen such bad time in Pakistan till now, for personal ego Nawaz Sharif is trying to cross every limit, even go against the national institutions as well as country.
Shujat Hussain said that Supreme Court and the army are two such institutions on which the nation can take pride but Nawaz Sharif is trying his level best to defame both these institutions, Supreme Court deserves due appreciation for withstanding everything with courage. “Everywhere slogans of against Nawaz Shairf were chanted everywhere in the country but what would be more insulting than it that the catchphrase are even being raised in Masjid-e-Nabavi, which is shameful . I am predicting today that new days are coming and circumstances will change soon”. On the occasion Ch Parvez Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah are accused in Model Town massacre and if they are punished then in future nobody will dare to drop blood of innocent people.-Online