Imran submits money trail details in Supreme Court
ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has submitted the documents of the money trail in the disqualification case against him, sources reported.
Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) will hear a case seeking his disqualification as Member of the National Assembly on Tuesday.
In the petition, the Tehreek-e-Insaf chief stated that he paid the first two installments of the Bani Gala property through his own sources.
He mentioned Rs. 6.5 million as a gift to his former wife Jemima Goldsmith in the tax returns. It was also stated that all the cost of the Bani Gala was paid up by his ex-spouse except for the first installment of the Rs 6.5 million and the last installment of Rs. 0.8 million. It was also stated in the petition that it is not necessary to mention the details of monetary transaction between a husband and wife to a competent authority. PTI chairman stated that the property is owned by Jemima Goldsmith from day one and the money for the land was provided by his former wife as well. Imran Khan went on to say that his London flat was sold for £117500.-Agencies
