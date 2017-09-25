Imran confirms apology tendered to ECP in contempt of court case

Image result for Imran confirms apology tendered to ECP in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD, September 25: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Monday has confirmed that an apology was tendered to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in contempt of court case against him.
During the hearing conducted by ECP on a petition filed by one of party’s founding members Akbar S. Babar, Imran Khan’s reply was submitted by Babar Awan in which it was stated that PTI chief respects ECP and that the courts always forgive those who apologize.
He said that his lawyer Saqlain Haider had submitted the apology on his behalf and that the PTI chief had not challenged or opposed it.
Earlier, Imran Khan took the stance that he himself had not apologized as his lawyer submitted an unconditional apology in his personal capacity.
Subsequently, ECP said that it will review the reply on September 27 and then give its judgment. -DNA

