Nawaz Sharif will appear before accountability court today: Asif Kirmani
ISLAMABAD, September 25: PML-N leader Asif Kirmani told media on Monday that former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif will appear before Accountability Court in Islamabad on Tuesday.
While talking to media, he said PML-N has always held the courts in high esteem. Kirmani told that the former Prime Minister will also address a news conference tomorrow.
Denying rumors about any rifts in the party, he maintained that consultations within the party continue but rumors are only wishful dreams of the opponents.
Nawaz Sharif, who was in London in connection with the ailment of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, returned to the country this morning. Federal Ministers Khurrum Dastgir, Saad Rafique , Mushahidullah Khan and Minister of States Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Anusha Rehman welcomed the former prime minister at Benazir Bhutto International Airport. – DNA
