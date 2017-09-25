Nawaz Sharif will appear before accountability court today: Asif Kirmani

Image result for Nawaz Sharif will appear before accountability court today: Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, September 25: PML-N leader Asif Kirmani told media on Monday that former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif will appear before Accountability Court in Islamabad on Tuesday.
While talking to media, he said PML-N has always held the courts in high esteem. Kirmani told that the former Prime Minister will also address a news conference tomorrow.
Denying rumors about any rifts in the party, he maintained that consultations within the party continue but rumors are only wishful dreams of the opponents.
Nawaz Sharif, who was in London in connection with the ailment of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, returned to the country this morning. Federal Ministers Khurrum Dastgir, Saad Rafique , Mushahidullah Khan and Minister of States Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Anusha Rehman welcomed the former prime minister at Benazir Bhutto International Airport. – DNA

News In Pictures

Hostile foreign agencies trying to destabilise the country: Army Chief
LHC dismisses Punjab govt plea against release of Model Town inquiry report
Nawaz Sharif will appear before accountability court today: Asif Kirmani
Imran confirms apology tendered to ECP in contempt of court case
Did nothing wrong, will succeed everywhere: Nawaz
Imran submits money trail details in Supreme Court
Dar to be indicted on September 27 in NAB reference
Nawaz policy to defame army, judiciary not to work: Shujaat Hussain
India doing terrorism in Pakistan & other countries: Nafees Zakaria
Pak-Russian Special Forces’ joint exercise begins in Russia: ISPR
PAT moves court for placing Nawaz & his family’s name on ECL
Armed forces fully capable of tackling all challenges: President

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved