Hostile foreign agencies trying to destabilise the country: Army Chief

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and other army officers paying tribute to
Shaheed Lt. Arsalan Alam at his grave on Monday. – DNA

ISLAMABAD, September 25: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday warned that “hostile agencies from abroad are trying to destabilise our country”, days after a cross-border attack on a checkpost near the Rajgal Valley border martyred one soldier, the army’s media wing said in a press release.
“They fear the Army being a hurdle to achieve their nefarious designs,” Gen Bajwa said during a visit to the family of Lt Arsalan Alam, the 22-year-old martyred soldier, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) handout. The army chief said the armed forces would continue to perform in the country’s best interests and stand by the nation against all challenges, the handout read. “Pakistan’s enemy is our enemy. Use of force is the prerogative of the state alone,” he said, according to ISPR. The army chief vowed to restore peace and rule of law “whatever sacrifices it may cost.” During his visit to Lt Alam’s family home in Murree, the army chief paid tribute to the soldier and offered prayers for him, the ISPR said.
He also interacted with his family and said that the army and nation are proud of their martyrs for their sacrifices, ISPR said.
“No power can harm us… [as long as] we have such valiant sons of the soil and their brave parents in Pakistan,” he added.
The Pakistan Army recently concluded Operation Khyber IV in the Rajgal valley and declared that the area was cleared off terrorists.
However, Director General ISPR, Major Asif Ghafoor had said during a press conference earlier this year that the army cannot carry out operations against terror elements present on Afghan soil.
“We took action in the border belt area at the cost of certain reservations from Afghanistan; but we cannot take action against terrorist infrastructure deep inside Afghanistan as a responsible country, as it is a sovereign country and has their own force, and the Resolute Support mission is also there,” he had said.
The latest cross-border attack near the Afghan border comes as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that Pakistan refused to be a “scapegoat” for Afghanistan’s bloodshed or to fight wars for others.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Hostile foreign agencies trying to destabilise the country: Army Chief
LHC dismisses Punjab govt plea against release of Model Town inquiry report
Nawaz Sharif will appear before accountability court today: Asif Kirmani
Imran confirms apology tendered to ECP in contempt of court case
Did nothing wrong, will succeed everywhere: Nawaz
Imran submits money trail details in Supreme Court
Dar to be indicted on September 27 in NAB reference
Nawaz policy to defame army, judiciary not to work: Shujaat Hussain
India doing terrorism in Pakistan & other countries: Nafees Zakaria
Pak-Russian Special Forces’ joint exercise begins in Russia: ISPR
PAT moves court for placing Nawaz & his family’s name on ECL
Armed forces fully capable of tackling all challenges: President

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved