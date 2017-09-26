Owing to Moharram there has been a slump in the public rallies of the politicians.Things will heat up again once Ashura is over.The PPP has a big task on its hand.Unless it revives itself in Panjab its chances to come into power in Islamabad are bleak.It is struggling in Sind, Balochistan and in KPK too.Since most of the PPP leaders who one sees standing on Zardari’ s left and right are the same who were instrumental in bringing down the house of the PPP in 2013 elections due to their corruption one wonders how come it would bounce back in the political arena of the country, Bilawal’ s public rallies,notwithstanding.
The electorate in this country has never trusted the so- called religo- political parties in the country neither in the past nor now.There is something seriously wrong in its communication with the masses which they must set right if they want to earn their confidence.Imran Khan has made serious dents in the edifice of the (N) League.He is now zeroing in on Zardari and his henchmen.He would have to work overtime in Sind to find a place for his party there by weaning away those voters who are disillusioned with the political parties which have been ruling the roost in that province.
Politicians are resting these days
