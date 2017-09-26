Pak-Afghan border sealed off on the eve of Muharram

ISLAMABAD, September 26: The Political Administration of Kurram Agency has sealed-off Pak-Afghan border as part of security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram.
The Political Administration has also banned pillion riding while security check posts have been established at all entry and exits points of the city. Lady police personnel were also deployed to help male law enforces in searching of vehicles.
According to sources, CCTV cameras have also been installed on all the main streets and roads of the city. Workers of local committees would also serve to assist security forces in securing more than 300 Imambarghas in Kurram Agency. Meanwhile, security forces have beefed up deployment at over 300 Imambargahs in Parachinar, headquarters of Kurram Agency to avoid the possibility of any sectarian mishap during the month of Muharram ul Haram. An official of the administration informed that members of the sub committees of the Imambargahs would be present along with the security forces at all the Imambargahs till the Yum e Aashure. The movement of the vehicular traffic taking goods has also been stopped till Asshura. Pillion riding banned and from seventh of Muharram all the routes in the agency will be closed during night. The law enforces have put in place barbed wires on all the inter city routes in Parachinar city and security further tightened at all the exit and entry points. – DNA

