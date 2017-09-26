Imran’s failure to declare London flat as an asset can have legal consequences: SC
ISLAMABAD, September 26: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, during Tuesday’s hearing of Imran Khan’s disqualification case, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief’s failure to declare his London flat as an asset can have legal consequences.
The proceedings of the case, being heard by a three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Nisar, resumed today after being suspended on September 7.
Explaining why Khan had not declared his London flat as an asset in his nomination papers, Khan’s lawyer Naeem Bokhari said that since the apartment was not in Pakistan and was bought from money he had earned abroad, the PTI chairman did not mention it in his papers.
In July, the PTI chief had told the court that while he hadn’t included his London flat in his tax returns, it was declared through a tax amnesty scheme in 2000 and subsequently, appeared in his election nomination papers for 2002.
During the hearing, the SC demanded that Khan’s counsel submit documents that prove he borrowed and returned 560,000 pounds to his former wife Jemima. Bokhari told the court that the money was transferred to Jemima through an account in the Royal Bank. He read out Khan’s statement that he gave under oath to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) where he said that he had borrowed money from Jemima to pay for the Bani Gala property in 2002 and repaid the loan in 2003. – Agencies
