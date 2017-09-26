India maintains close contacts with TTP through Afghan soil: FO

ISLAMABAD, September 26: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said, on Tuesday, that India has maintained close contacts with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and is using Afghan soil to destabilise Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.
The spokesperson said that the hostile agencies of the neighbouring country are using TTP militants to further establish contacts with the enemies of Pakistan in order to disturb peace in the country. “Confession of serving naval officer of India, Kulbhushan Yadav, is also solid evidence of Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying.
Zakaria further said that India’s nefarious designs to sabotage Pakistan’s efforts to eliminate terrorism have been exposed by its media, a day after a senior Indian analyst wrote in Hindustan Times that his country was using TTP as a card against Pakistan.
Bharat Karnad, professor for national security studies at the Centre for Policy Research and author of Why India is Not a Great Power (Yet), wrote, “Severing relations with TTP will mean India surrendering an active card in Pakistan and a role in Afghanistan as TTP additionally provides access to certain Afghan Taliban factions.”-Agencies

