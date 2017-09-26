Nawaz Sharif to be indicted on October 2

ISLAMABAD, September 26: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court and went away after a brief appearance for nearly eight minutes.
The court also issued bailable arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children Hassan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz along with his son-in-law Captain (Retd) Safdar over failing to appear in NAB references.
The warrants were issued after Nawaz Sharif was granted permission to leave to attend ailing wife, following his short appearance.
Former PM reportedly told the court that his wife was unwell; that is why he needed to attend her.
During the proceeding that was started after a 10-minute break, the accused were directed to submit surety bonds of Rs1 million each. The court also announced to indict former Prime Minister on October 2 in the cases pertaining to London flats and Azizia Steel Mills against the Sharif family.
Meanwhile, Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Harris submitted three advocacy certificates after which the court ordered the ousted PM to ensure his appearance in next hearing.
On the occasion, strict security arrangements were ensured by deploying police personnel inside and outside the court. Irrelevant people were also barred from entering the judicial complex.
On Monday, the disqualified premier had arrived in Islamabad from UK after a month visit for his wife Kulsoom Nawaz’s operation, who is undergoing cancer treatment. Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar are also expected to return soon while Hassan and Hussain Nawaz will stay in London.
Earlier, accountability court had summoned Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz on September 19 in Flagship Investments reference but they didn’t appear.
It may be noted that, on April 20, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had announced Panama Leaks case decision comprising of 540 pages, saying that the court issued a split ruling calling for a JIT. – DNA
