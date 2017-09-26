Pakistan to strive towards more interconnected & interdependent region: COAS

RAWALPINDI, September 26 (Online): Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan will continue to strive towards a more interconnected and interdependent region as against a security centric paradigm.
He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong who paid a farewell call on him in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations, matters of mutual
interest including regional security issues were discussed in the meeting.
The ambassador lauded Pakistan army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two neighbouring countries, said the press release.
The Army Chief thanked the Chinese ambassador for his services and said that Pakistan will continue to work for the sake of an interconnected and interdependent region.-Online

