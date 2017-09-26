Bailable arrest warrants issued for Nawaz’s children and son-in-law
ISLAMABAD, September 26: The accountability court hearing corruption cases against the Sharif family issued on Tuesday bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam, sons Hussain and Hasan, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar to ensure their presence.
The Sharif family members had been summoned to appear in court today with regards to three corruption references filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Moreover, the Sharif family members have been directed to submit
surety bonds worth Rs1 million each. Judge Mohammad Bashir also ordered the Sharif children to appear in court on October 2, the next date of hearing. At present, all four are in London tending to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma.
The Sharif family members had failed to appear in court on September 19, after which another summons was issued for all of them for today.
As the hearing began, NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbas informed the court that the security staff at Sharifs’ Jati Umra residence in Lahore refused to accept the summons for Hussain and Hasan Nawaz, stating that they reside outside the country.
He added that the summons of Hasan was then delivered to him London through the second secretary at Pakistan’s High Commission but he still did not appear in court today.
During today’s hearing, the court also set October 2 as the date to indict Nawaz in the three references. As Nawaz appeared in court today, the judge allowed the former prime minister to exit the court after marking his attendance so the proceedings could begin properly. – Agencies
