Fleeing from courts is not our way: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, September 26: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif addressed a much-awaited press conference on Tuesday, two days after returning from London where he had been attending to his ailing spouse.
The press conference followed an appearance earlier in the day at a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court hearing references against him and his family as ordered by the Supreme Court in its decision on the Panama Papers case.
Stressing that he had left the country “in an emergency” due to his wife’s ailment – the details of which, he said, were widely known – Nawaz said his inner circle knew all along that he would return and that the arrangements in this regard were already in place.
“I have ignored all threats,” he claimed. “In September ten years ago – on the same PIA flight, PK 786 – when I returned to Pakistan, I was not allowed to leave the Islamabad airport,” he recalled.
“Fleeing from the courts is not our way. We respect the Constitution and the courts. I have [in the past] worn handcuffs and been arrested. I have experienced the implementation of law and justice during a military regime,” he said.
Turning to the matter at hand – his ouster following the Panama Papers case – Sharif claimed that “when they could not find proof [of his wrongdoing], they made a joint investigation team. The same courts and judges announced the decision and told NAB to open references.”
“Then the same court took control of NAB,” he alleged. “If necessary, this same court will listen to my last appeal as well.”
“Is this how justice works?” he asked. “Is this what we call the rule of law? Does Article 10 [of the Constitution] say this – is this what it means by a fair trial?”
“This is the first case that the weight of the law was placed with the petitioner, and the rights of the defence were not implemented,” he alleged.
“No accusation was proved – they were not able to prove any corruption. But they had to disqualify me and so the iqama was used,” he alleged.
Nawaz Sharif has said that he was deprived of right to appeal and forced to continue fighting cases based on lies and fake accusations against him.-Agencies
Fleeing from courts is not our way: Nawaz Sharif
