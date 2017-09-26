Says official protocol given to disgraced and disqualified PM is shameful
ISLAMABAD, September 26: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has no future in the country’s politics.
Khan, in an interview with Associated Press, also vowed he would not pardon any corrupt figures if the public voted him to power in the 2018 elections.
“It’s finished, it’s over for the Sharif family. There is no way any of their family will be able to be in politics because the whole family was involved in it,” Khan said.
Criticising the United States’ new strategy for Afghanistan, the PTI chief said that the US should negotiate with the Taliban instead of aiming to destroy it.
“More fighting and bloodshed is not the answer,” he said.
Rejecting US President Donald Trump’s allegation that Pakistan offers ‘safe haven’ to extremists, he said his country is being subjected to attacks launched by the Taliban from Afghan soil.
Imran Khan dismissed the “do more” demands by the US, saying that Pakistan has done enough and it was time for other players involved to do more.
He also condemned US drone strikes in Pakistan, saying they were “actually flaming anti-American feelings in Pakistan.”
The PTI chief also slammed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the strained relations between Pakistan and India, saying Modi had not “risen above his communal thinking.”-Agencies
Following former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s short appearance before the accountability court on Tuesday, PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan took to twitter and bashed the ousted premier over the official protocol that he received. – Agencies
Nawaz has no future in country’s politics: Imran
