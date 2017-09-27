There was a time when Zardari,more often than not, presided over meetings of Sind cabinet ministers at Dubai who used to fly all the way from Karachi to Dubai for the purpose. Nobody knows even up till now as to who incurred expenditure on their air fare as well as on their lodging and boarding in Dubai which is one of the most expensive city of the world. As far as I know, no parliamentarian ever tried to get information in the matter. The Audit department too looked the other way.
Nawaz Sharif is also following suit in the matter Recenty he summoned ministers belonging to his party to London for political deliberations. Nobody knows who paid for their air tickets and boarding and lodging during their stay in London which is the costliest city of the world.
What is Auditor General for ? Is it not his duty to get to the bottom of these two instances referred to above , obtain the facts and apprise the nation of the factual position?If for the afore- mentioned pursuits,any money was spent out of national Kitty those who had incurred it should be made to cough it out.
Is it true that during the recent visit to the US of prime minister of Pakistan our embassy chaps stationed there engaged for full 15 days, 4 stretch limousines round the clock whereas the French Embassy there engaged much cheaper Cadillacs for the their head of state. Are we richer than France? Are we not on the dole? When would our rulers learn to shun ostentatious way of life and try to be as much economical in spending money out of national exchequer? Like the Bourbons they have learnt nothing and forgotten nothing. What a pity!
Our rulers behave like Abbasid kings
There was a time when Zardari,more often than not, presided over meetings of Sind cabinet ministers at Dubai who used to fly all the way from Karachi to Dubai for the purpose. Nobody knows even up till now as to who incurred expenditure on their air fare as well as on their lodging and boarding in Dubai which is one of the most expensive city of the world. As far as I know, no parliamentarian ever tried to get information in the matter. The Audit department too looked the other way.
Nawaz Sharif is also following suit in the matter Recenty he summoned ministers belonging to his party to London for political deliberations. Nobody knows who paid for their air tickets and boarding and lodging during their stay in London which is the costliest city of the world.
What is Auditor General for ? Is it not his duty to get to the bottom of these two instances referred to above , obtain the facts and apprise the nation of the factual position?If for the afore- mentioned pursuits,any money was spent out of national Kitty those who had incurred it should be made to cough it out.
Is it true that during the recent visit to the US of prime minister of Pakistan our embassy chaps stationed there engaged for full 15 days, 4 stretch limousines round the clock whereas the French Embassy there engaged much cheaper Cadillacs for the their head of state. Are we richer than France? Are we not on the dole? When would our rulers learn to shun ostentatious way of life and try to be as much economical in spending money out of national exchequer? Like the Bourbons they have learnt nothing and forgotten nothing. What a pity!