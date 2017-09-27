Our rulers behave like Abbasid kings

There was a time when Zardari,more often than not, presided over meetings of Sind cabinet ministers at Dubai who used to fly all the way from Karachi to Dubai for the purpose. Nobody knows even up till now as to who incurred expenditure on their air fare as well as on their lodging and boarding in Dubai which is one of the most expensive city of the world. As far as I know, no parliamentarian ever tried to get information in the matter. The Audit department too looked the other way.
Nawaz Sharif is also following suit in the matter Recenty he summoned ministers belonging to his party to London for political deliberations. Nobody knows who paid for their air tickets and boarding and lodging during their stay in London which is the costliest city of the world.
What is Auditor General for ? Is it not his duty to get to the bottom of these two instances referred to above , obtain the facts and apprise the nation of the factual position?If for the afore- mentioned pursuits,any money was spent out of national Kitty those who had incurred it should be made to cough it out.
Is it true that during the recent visit to the US of prime minister of Pakistan our embassy chaps stationed there engaged for full 15 days, 4 stretch limousines round the clock whereas the French Embassy there engaged much cheaper Cadillacs for the their head of state. Are we richer than France? Are we not on the dole? When would our rulers learn to shun ostentatious way of life and try to be as much economical in spending money out of national exchequer? Like the Bourbons they have learnt nothing and forgotten nothing. What a pity!

News In Pictures

PTI accuses DG IB of being loyal to Sharifs, instead of state
No better approach towards enduring peace & stability than providing quality education to our youth: COAS
Accountability court indicts Ishaq Dar in graft case, will appear on October 4
Chinese Ambassador calls on Imran Khan: Imran Khan, Sun Weidong discuss matters of bilateral and mutual interest
Pakistan can’t owe responsibility of peace in Afghanistan: Kh Asif
Stability of parliament under threat by PTI and MQM: Bilawal
Dar will not resign even if he goes to jail: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan again lodges strong protest over unprovoked ceasefire violation on LoC
Pakistan vs Sri lanka series : First Test being played today
Akmal set to be banned for three matches: Report
Saudi Arabia supports China, Pakistan economic corridor: Saudi envoy
US cannot attain objectives in Afghanistan, without change of behaviour by Pakistan: Gen Dunford

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved