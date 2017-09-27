Pakistan again lodges strong protest over unprovoked ceasefire violation on LoC
ISLAMABAD, September 27: Indian Deputy High Commissioner was summoned to Foreign Office Wednesday and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces in Kotli, Nakial Sector along the Line of Control.
In a statement, Foreign Office said despite calls for restraint, India
continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. The Acting Director General (SA & SAARC) summoned the Acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner, and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Kotli/Nikial Sector on 27 September 2017, resulting in the shahadat of 22 years old boy, Muhammad Razik, resident of village Balakot, and injuries to 4 others, including 3 females. Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 873 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadats of 40 innocent civilians and injuries to 148, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016, the statement said. It said deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The Acting Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. -NNI
