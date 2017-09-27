Stability of parliament under threat by PTI and MQM: Bilawal
LAHORE, September 27: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday criticised the PTI and MQM-P over calls to change the leader of opposition in the lower house of parliament.
He said such moves will pose a danger to the stability of the parliament and is not a good omen for the supremacy of the lower house.
The PPP chairman also commended Khurseed Shah’s role for the supremacy of the parliament and added that Shah has played an important role in defending the parliament from ‘attacks’.
Bilawal alleged that though the PTI and MQM-P are part of the parliament, they have been damaging the house by their actions.
“PTI and MQM are being run via remote control,” said Bilawal and further added that the two political parties are busy conspiring against the system.
Referring to the powers vested in the opposition leader in regards to the caretaker government and appointment of a NAB chairman, Bilawal said no one can take those powers away from the leader of the opposition.
On Tuesday, a delegation of PTI, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Firdous Shamim among others, met with the leaders of MQM-P.
The leaders of the two parties mulled over the possibility of replacing PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah as the leader of opposition in the National Assembly, before the caretaker government steps in ahead of 2018 General Elections.
After the meeting, MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar said that MQM supported the resolution proposed by the PTI, adding that the parties discussed country’s political situation.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi remarked: “We have no personal grievances against anyone. We respect Khursheed Shah.” PTI has started making efforts to replace the opposition leader with its own senior member, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The caretaker government is set up in consultation between the opposition and the incumbent government. PTI officials said if all the opposition parties unite against the PPP then a new opposition leader can emerge in the lower house of parliament. -DNA
Stability of parliament under threat by PTI and MQM: Bilawal
LAHORE, September 27: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday criticised the PTI and MQM-P over calls to change the leader of opposition in the lower house of parliament.
He said such moves will pose a danger to the stability of the parliament and is not a good omen for the supremacy of the lower house.
The PPP chairman also commended Khurseed Shah’s role for the supremacy of the parliament and added that Shah has played an important role in defending the parliament from ‘attacks’.
Bilawal alleged that though the PTI and MQM-P are part of the parliament, they have been damaging the house by their actions.
“PTI and MQM are being run via remote control,” said Bilawal and further added that the two political parties are busy conspiring against the system.
Referring to the powers vested in the opposition leader in regards to the caretaker government and appointment of a NAB chairman, Bilawal said no one can take those powers away from the leader of the opposition.
On Tuesday, a delegation of PTI, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Firdous Shamim among others, met with the leaders of MQM-P.
The leaders of the two parties mulled over the possibility of replacing PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah as the leader of opposition in the National Assembly, before the caretaker government steps in ahead of 2018 General Elections.
After the meeting, MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar said that MQM supported the resolution proposed by the PTI, adding that the parties discussed country’s political situation.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi remarked: “We have no personal grievances against anyone. We respect Khursheed Shah.” PTI has started making efforts to replace the opposition leader with its own senior member, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The caretaker government is set up in consultation between the opposition and the incumbent government. PTI officials said if all the opposition parties unite against the PPP then a new opposition leader can emerge in the lower house of parliament. -DNA