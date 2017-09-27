Pakistan can’t owe responsibility of peace in Afghanistan: Kh Asif

Image result for Pakistan cannot owe responsibility of peace in Afghanistan: Kh Asif

NEW YORK, September 27: Laying emphasis on effective border management, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that such border management with Afghanistan is imperative to curb infiltration of terrorists. Speaking at the Asia Society seminar in New York, Pakistan’s foreign minister said that the country cannot owe responsibility for peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Asif said that United States cannot succeed in Afghanistan by waging war since US troops are fighting the insurgents for last 16 years. “Afghan conflict can only be resolved through negotiation,” he emphasized.
Dismissing accusations of providing safe havens to terrorists in Pakistan, the minister accused Afghanistan of harboring these sanctuaries. “No other country desires peace in war-torn Afghanistan than Pakistan,” he added.
The Minister said various Afghan leaders want to continue status quo for their vested interests. He blamed India for carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistanthrough Afghanistan, saying that more than 66 terrorist organisations are active inside India. He said Pakistan enjoys good relations with the West and Russia. -DNA

