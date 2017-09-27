Chinese Ambassador calls on Imran Khan: Imran Khan, Sun Weidong discuss matters of bilateral and mutual interest
ISLAMABAD, September 27: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong has met PTI Chairman Imran Khan
During the meeting that was held at the residence of PTI’s Chief in Bani Gala on Wednesday.
The both sides held detailed discussion on matters of bilateral and mutual interest. Chairman Imran Khan has described the friendship between Pakistan and China and sustaining relation of love a gift of God for the region. He prayed for the completion of CPEC. He expressed the hope that people of the two countries will benefit from this project. Chinese Ambassador particularly thanked for welcoming him on behalf of PTI at his residence. Imran Khan’s special envoy for Foreign Affairs Shahzad Wasim was also present in the meeting.-Online
Chinese Ambassador calls on Imran Khan: Imran Khan, Sun Weidong discuss matters of bilateral and mutual interest
ISLAMABAD, September 27: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong has met PTI Chairman Imran Khan
During the meeting that was held at the residence of PTI’s Chief in Bani Gala on Wednesday.
The both sides held detailed discussion on matters of bilateral and mutual interest. Chairman Imran Khan has described the friendship between Pakistan and China and sustaining relation of love a gift of God for the region. He prayed for the completion of CPEC. He expressed the hope that people of the two countries will benefit from this project. Chinese Ambassador particularly thanked for welcoming him on behalf of PTI at his residence. Imran Khan’s special envoy for Foreign Affairs Shahzad Wasim was also present in the meeting.-Online