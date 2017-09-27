Accountability court indicts Ishaq Dar in graft case, will appear on October 4
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to owning assets beyond his means, an official from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said, amid a corruption investigation into former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
The Supreme Court in July disqualified Nawaz for not declaring a small source of income and ordered an investigation of the ruling family and Dar.
“Dar told the court that he was innocent and he will prove that his assets are legitimate,” Jan Achakzai, a PML-N official said.
Dar did not speak to the media after his appearance in court in Islamabad but has dismissed all the allegations against him.
“The court illegally indicted Dar, which is why no lawyers or media persons were allowed to enter,” Express News quoted Secretary Supreme Court Bar Aftab Bajwa as saying.
The court directed prosecution to begin producing witnesses on October 4, which has been set as the next date of hearing.-Agencies
