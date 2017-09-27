No better approach towards enduring peace & stability than providing quality education to our youth: COAS
RAWALPINDI, September 17: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa says there is no better approach towards enduring peace and stability than providing quality education to our youth.
According to ISPR, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Swat and inaugurated Army Public School and College (APS&C) at Kanju Garrison, Swat Cantt.
A state of the Art infrastructure with present capacity of 3600 students, computer and science labs, Auditorium and sports stadium is a gift from Pakistan Army for resilient people of Swat in recognition of their contributions and sacrifices in defeating terrorism.
While interacting with students, faculty, local elders and the administration, COAS said that there is no better approach towards enduring peace and stability than providing quality education to our youth. Local elders thanked COAS for establishment of Swat Cantt and APS&C for them. Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and GOC Malakand were also present at the occasion.-Sabah
No better approach towards enduring peace & stability than providing quality education to our youth: COAS
RAWALPINDI, September 17: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa says there is no better approach towards enduring peace and stability than providing quality education to our youth.
According to ISPR, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Swat and inaugurated Army Public School and College (APS&C) at Kanju Garrison, Swat Cantt.
A state of the Art infrastructure with present capacity of 3600 students, computer and science labs, Auditorium and sports stadium is a gift from Pakistan Army for resilient people of Swat in recognition of their contributions and sacrifices in defeating terrorism.
While interacting with students, faculty, local elders and the administration, COAS said that there is no better approach towards enduring peace and stability than providing quality education to our youth. Local elders thanked COAS for establishment of Swat Cantt and APS&C for them. Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and GOC Malakand were also present at the occasion.-Sabah