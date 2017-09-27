PTI accuses DG IB of being loyal to Sharifs, instead of state

ISLAMABAD, September 27: : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday lambasted the Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief for being “loyal to Sharifs instead of the state,” according to a statement it issued.
PTI chief Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting here, which took a detailed review of the overall political situation of the country.
The meeting strongly reacted to an alleged meeting between the IB director general and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif in London.
“The individual who had completed his tenure was appointed on contract. The appointment of IB chief is a clear example of political bribery,” it said in a press statement issued after the meeting.
“The IB chief is being loyal to Sharifs, instead of the state,” the PTI said, accusing Nawaz Sharif of maintaining his influence over PML-N parliamentarians through the spymaster.
It decided to submit an adjournment motion against the DG IB in the National Assembly.-Agencies

