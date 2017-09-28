ELAHIE WILL MAKE THINGS DIFFICULT FOR THE PMLN

The issue of replacing Syed Khurshid Shah (with someone with better ‘opposition credentials’) as Opposition Leader in the National Assembly has acquired new dimensions with the news that some key leaders in the PTI want Imran Khan himself (rather than Shah Mahmood Qureshi) to become the real challenger to the N-League plans in the Parliament.
I had the opportunity last night to listen to a discussion between Rauf Klasra and Aamir Mateen on TV. Klasra was of the view that by opening arms to the MQM for the sake of achieving a petty political objective, Imran Khan was further hurting his ideological credentials. Aamir Mateen had a different point of view. He was arguing that it was time to try to dislodge Syed Khurshid Shah from a position he had used to serve the objectives of the Corrupt and the Mighty. If Shah stayed on as Opposition Leader, the forces of plunder would be able to bring the NAB Chairman of their own liking and also to install such interim governments for holding Election 2018, that would facilitate their triumph.
I more than agree with Aamir Mateen.
Objectives are always more important than methods. Imran Khan fought a pitched battle against Altaf Hussain and the MQM because of their ‘reign of terror’ in Karachi. Since then the Altaf factor has been banished from the national scene, and now what remains is a vote bank divided between various pretenders. Among them the most pertinent are the PSP led by Mustafa Kamal and the MQM Pakistan led by Farooq Sattar.
If the MQM can be persuaded to become partners in the achievement of a noble cause, it will be quite an achievement on the part of the PTI.
Politics is the art of the possible. For the information of brother Klasra, our Prophet (PBUH) didn’t make any compromise on his MESSAGE by opening the doors of Islam to Abu Sufian and Company.
Imran Khan will be an ideal choice.
I however believe that Imran Khan will not be acceptable to those politicians who happen to feel ‘intimidated’ by his overpowering charisma. Thus the best option for the PTI will be to choose someone like Chaudhry Pervez Elahie whose anti-N credentials rule out any Muk Mukka. He is also a shrewd politician who is less prone to self-worship.
ELAHIE WILL MAKE THINGS DIFFICULT FOR THE PMLN
