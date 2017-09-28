Kashmir talks Reality and myth

Pakistan’s former Foreign Secretary Riaz Mohammad Khan in his article captioned ‘Kashmir talks: reality & myth’ has stated that “moral principles alone provide justification for Pakistan’s position on Kashmir.” So far so good; but there are many confusing strands in his article. He wrote: “Kashmiri sacrifices and suffering must not be viewed through the prism of our security; it will knock out the moral basis of our position, suggesting that we are not interested in a just political settlement.” The author is averse to meandering into security considerations such as securing rivers water or highlighting the presence of over half million Indian troops in Indian held Kashmir. The question is why Pakistan should not expose India when Indian forces have killed about 70000 Kashmiris since 1989? This is minimum Pakistan could do, because Pakistan is committed to give moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self–determination. Water issue between India and Pakistan is a serious matter and needs attention not only of the policy makers but the world at large, as India is trying to use water as a weapon against Pakistan. Recent developments indicate that India has completed some mega projects on River Jhelum and Chenab, and continues construction of dams on Pakistan’s rivers. Its projects are of a size and scope that many Pakistanis fear could be used to disrupt their hydropower efforts as well as the timing of the flows on which Pakistani crops rely. In this context a comprehensive report published by English daily presented an extremely depressing state of affairs for Pakistan, as India usurped Pakistani share of water. India openly violated Indus Water Treaty showing utter disregard to the rights of Pakistan; however Pakistan’s water administration failed to pursue the matter diligently with the result that India benefited from UN mediators’ verdicts.
The author wrote: “Meanwhile, we must do all we can to help attenuate the suffering and human rights violations of the Kashmiris. Personally, I would say that we should be supportive if they demand azadi provided we can protect our vital interests which, in the strictly territorial sense, are linked to Gilgit-Baltistan. So, what are the realistic options for a way forward?” It is rather strange that former foreign secretary who was supposed to protect Pakistan’s interests; who had been part of policy frame work, and all along been stressing that UNSC resolutions should be implemented, now he is suggesting something different, and raising controversies. It is true that Kashmir issue is a sensitive issue, and it is not likely to be resolved soon, as India and Pakistan being atomic powers. But Pakistan should not suggest out of box solutions, as India is likely to reject.
As regards rivers, former foreign secretary wrote: “As for rivers, maps show that the upper reaches of the Indus and the Chenab lie in Ladakh and Jammu respectively, the two non-Muslim majority regions which are unlikely to accede to Pakistan under any scenario.” First of all how he can say that those regions would remain part of India. If UNSC resolution is implemented, there would be plebiscite in the entire Kashmir, and Kashmiri Muslims have an overall majority in Jammu and Kashmir. The author then raised a question, and stated: “Do we have a military option, or jihadi recourse, or resort to the United Nations or to diplomacy? Let us focus on the political and diplomatic options. In the UN and other forums, we always make strong references to Kashmir, particularly on human rights.” Of course, Pakistan should make strong references on the basis of human rights as well as on the basis of right to self-determination given to Kashmiris in the UNSC resolutions.
India always talks about resolving the Kashmir issue through bilateral negotiations on the basis of Simla Accord. However, one should not ignore the fact that Article 103 of Chapter XVI of the UN Charter clearly states: “In the event of a conflict between the obligations of the members of the United Nations under the present Charter and any other international agreement, their obligation under the present charter shall prevail”. The Congress leaders had often expressed willingness to discuss all issues or disputes with Pakistan including Kashmir, but when pressed for meaningful dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute, they said Kashmir was an integral part of India. Today, Kashmir stands as a potential nuclear flashpoint which could consume the lives of millions of people in an instant. To avert a major disaster, there must be a serious, result-oriented and time-bound process of dialogue between the leadership of India and Pakistan, and of Jammu and Kashmir.
