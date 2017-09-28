North East India An Eye Opener

Recently, during the 36th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), posters and advertisements calling for the liberation of Kashmir, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura from Indian tyranny have popped up in different parts of Geneva. Local transport services such as buses and streetcars plying different routes of the city have been seen carrying ads demanding an end to Indian occupation and atrocities in these areas. It is important to mention that India’s north-eastern region, comprises of seven states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, is home to more than 200 insurgent group. Some of the demands of these insurgent groups are similar such as preservation of local culture, local language and jobs for local people. Some of their demands are totally different as some groups demanded separate states within the Indian Union; some demanded autonomy whereas some demanded independence from India. These groups are engaged in violent clashes with the Indian army because of the discriminatory attitude of the Indian government towards them. When the Indian government starts crackdown operations against them, the members of these groups fled to neighboring countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar to their safe havens. The question arises that why so many groups are operative in just seven states of India. The answer lies in the negligence of the Indian government towards the region and its strategy of handling the unrest in the northeast.
A widely visible characteristic of northeast India is its economic under-development. The region is one of the most backward regions of India. Abject poverty of locals alienated them from the Indian government. The north-eastern region has poverty levels ranging between 42-58 percent, making it one of the most backward regions in India. As the region was economically isolated from the rest of the country during the colonial period, it did not benefit from the process of industrialization and modernization. After independence, the Indian government also did not take any serious steps towards development of the region. Instead, the Indian government has exploited the natural and mineral resources of the region without benefiting it in any way. The north-eastern region is rich in natural and mineral resources such as forests, oil and gas etc. Despite these natural endowments, the region is industrially backward because of low investment from the public sector. Assam produced 40 percent of India’s jute, but it has only one jute mill. So, almost all the raw jute went to the mills in Calcutta. Although 79 percent of India’s crude oil is found in Assam, most of it is being refined outside the region. The only benefit Assam is getting is in the form of royalty, which is also very low as compared to the international crude price. Besides oil and petroleum Assam possesses other resources like coal, iron ore and natural gas etc. But most of these resources have not been utilized because of lack of proper means.
Moreover, the separatists groups are engaged in northeast India, Punjab and the Indian held Kashmir (IHK). In Assam, there are at least 35 known separatist groups. In Manipur, there is the Peoples Liberation Army. In Meghalaya, there is the Peoples Liberation Front of Meghalaya. Nagaland has at least three known insurgent entities; Punjab has 12; Tripura has 30; and Mizoram has 2. Then there is the Arunachal Dragon Force (ADF) in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from these, a new source of terrorism involving a radical Hindu fringe is also emerging in India; there is no doubt that hate against the Muslim minority in India has led to this type of terrorism. The Hindu extremist parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, want the ‘majoritarian transformation’ of India, whereby the primacy of just one community (Hindu) can be asserted over all the others. In other words, it was this agenda of extremist Hindus, which allowed them to engage in violent activities. They want India to be a full-fledged Hindu state with the superiority of Hindus over other communities. For this purpose, they usually employ three techniques: Banish all minorities out of India; or force them to convert into Hinduism; and if they do not accept these two conditions, then kill them to purge Bharat of the people other than the Hindus. Thus, all the dedicated Hindus are following these lines. In Assam, there is an ongoing campaign to label all the Bengali speaking people as ‘foreigners’ in order to throw them out of India. Similarly, the movement of forced conversion to Hinduism is going on in different states such as Gujarat, Orissa and Karnataka. For instance, recently Hindus forced the people of Orissa and Karnataka to either convert to Hinduism or leave the Indian States. The third tactic of killing the minorities in case of dissent to the two other techniques is going on. Hindus from time to time had arranged the massacre of Muslims and Christians in different states. Since 1993, the Bajrang Dal cadre has been involved in bomb making; they were arrested in Madhya Pradesh in the same year and now there are cases from as far as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.
In a nutshell, India is facing potential as well as actual separatist movements in northeast India. Instead of addressing the real causes of insurgency in the northeast, the Indian government is maintaining India’s unity mainly through the use of force. The Indian counter-insurgency in the northeast depends on the deploying of the security forces. The Indian government has given the security forces vast powers to maintain law and order by implementing repressive laws such as Armed Forces Special powers Act, Prevention of Terrorism Ordinance and Disturbed Areas Act. Torture and bad treatment are strictly prohibited by the Indian constitution in all circumstances. But still human rights abuses by the security forces are continuously reported in the whole northeast.
North East India An Eye Opener
