Of Pictures and Banners and Terrorism at UNGA

Kashmir is not an issue it is an ideology and whether Indians like to admit it or not their “atoot ang (inseparable organ)” requires surgery and the sooner the better, if this were not the case then Burhan Wanis of Kahsmir would not have forced the 6 year olds to pick up stones instead of bags. There is no denying that we are a region blessed with multitude of resources including location we literally sit at the mouth of a behemoth that is set to rule the globe economically and is slowly making inroads in the far reaches of the world. Amidst all the fervor the Indians have taken it upon themselves to highlight humanitarian issues the world over especially in their neighbors forgetting that a quarter of the global population lives in India and 6 rape cases a day are reported in New Delhi alone, a country that cannot guarantee safety and food and of course quite a few “freedom struggles” such as Khalistan and houses the man as PM who was responsible for over a thousand Muslim deaths as CM; suddenly finds so much interest in the people of Balochistan. The UNGA summit this year came as no surprise this year as Mr. Modi’s sympathies for the Balochs and Afghans and above all the resonance in the Trump camp has forced Pakistan to adopt a rather aggressive stance at the summit. There were two types of endeavors; explicit and implicit. Around the time of the summit there was rude awakening of a certain Balochistan House who put up; “Free Balochistan” posters all over Geneva. With their logo bearing an eerie resemblance to the doomed blue whale game/ myth, this was a heinous attempt to try to find problems in a province that has asserted their status as an “atoot ang (inseparable organ)” by being with Pakistan through thick and now by becoming the artery of the economic development of Pakistan. Inspired by the Baloch Hind counterparts, Kashmiris, Nagaland and Tripura’s population also tried to utilize the forum with some artwork/ marketing material of their own by raising their voices through the freedom slogans. Kashmir was a hotly debated issue at the UNGA this month and Mr. Khaqan Abbasi also sounded straight forward in his approach while discussing Afghanistan, terrorism and above all Kashmir.
The debate between Sushma Sawraj and Maliha Lodhi holds special significance. Indians resorted to their master propaganda ploys blaming Pakistan for all the greater bad that happens in their country, some quarters were thankful that Pakistan had nothing to do with Harvey, Irma and Maria. Brewing terrorist wings forgot that Ehsanullah Ehsan and Kulbhushan Yadav have given sworn testimony about Indian involvement with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Balochistan Liberation Army to largely create hurdles for CPEC and any good that happens to us. Ms. Maloha Lodhi spoke the heart of millions of Pakistanis when she asserted that India is the “mother of terrorism”. Of course the highlight of her speech (now) was the picture of the Palestinian girl, that led many to recall the 2011 Indian foreign minister, SM Krishna’s speech at the UN which was intended for the Portuguese FM, but what that picture did was etch the Kashmir pallet gun problem in the minds of Indians for years to come. There is a problem that the Indians are forced to admit. This also addressed the misconception pandered on about here by many that seems to hint at the idea that Kahsmir’s suffering and ideals should be different from the realities of the solution for the problem and that any problem cannot be represented by Pakistan. The UNGA summit at Geneva is unprecedented in many ways largely due to the blatant attacks on Pakistan’s sovereignty in the form of whale’s wailing posters. Mr. Khaqan Abbassi’s speech especially after Mr. Trump’s strong words for Pakistan post the Afghan policy and diplomatic efforts in general and strengthening Indian digressions about Pakistan’s image in the global community and repeated attempts along with the Afghan counterparts about terrorist cells which have roots stemming from New Delhi if any and above all the Kashmir issue that seems ever more powerful despite all Indian efforts. Pakistan needs to be more intelligent and aggressive as days’ progress and situation develops around North Korea and Russia, China is a trusted ally and that should be hedged under all circumstances.
Of Pictures and Banners and Terrorism at UNGA
