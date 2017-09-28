Everytime there is a VVIP movement on the roads between the airport and various destinations in the federal capital where the VVIPs had to go, the traffic police blocks the roads at various points resulting in traffic jams thus putting the commuters , whether they are in their private vehicles or public transport,to a lot of in convenience.This has been happening quite frequently now and has become a public nuisance already.The persons stranded in such traffic jams are often heard using expletives against the rulers .
The question is if the law and order agencies are so much scared and worried about the life and safety of the VVIPs, why don’t they arrange helicopters for them for the purpose?It would save the common man from a lot of pother.
A British prime minister once asked the London Police Commissioner that since due to rush in traffic he often reaches the House of Commons from his office late by ten minutes, won’t it be possible for him if during the time when he travels between his office and the House of Commons some traffic is blocked for ten minutes enabling a smooth drive for him, the Police Commissioner said he cannot put thousands of commuters to inconvenience for the sake of one persons so the prime minister had better move to the House of Commons ten minutes earlier from his office so that he is not late.We need such type of political culture in this country too.
VVIP movements cause public inconvenience
