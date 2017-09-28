Pakistan can’t progress without peace and stability in Balochistan: COAS

Chief of Army Staff, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa with the students from various educational institutions of Balochistan in Rawalpndi on Thursday.

RAWALPINDI, September 28: A group of 173 students and faculty members from various educational institutions of Balochistan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Thursday.
While interacting with the students, COAS said that Pakistan is incomplete without Balochistan. “Pakistan cannot progress without peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”
The COAS termed the youth as Pakistan’s most precious asset, urging them to contribute to national integration and progress by performing their positive role. He said that never get misguided by anti-state propaganda being engineered by certain anti-state elements from abroad with support of hostile foreign agencies.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Country being made insolvent under Sharif and Dar: Imran Khan
Pakistan can’t progress without peace and stability in Balochistan: COAS
PTI accuses DG IB of being loyal to Sharifs, instead of state
No better approach towards enduring peace & stability than providing quality education to our youth: COAS
Accountability court indicts Ishaq Dar in graft case, will appear on October 4
Chinese Ambassador calls on Imran Khan: Imran Khan, Sun Weidong discuss matters of bilateral and mutual interest
Pakistan can’t owe responsibility of peace in Afghanistan: Kh Asif
Stability of parliament under threat by PTI and MQM: Bilawal
Dar will not resign even if he goes to jail: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan again lodges strong protest over unprovoked ceasefire violation on LoC
Pakistan vs Sri lanka series : First Test being played today
Akmal set to be banned for three matches: Report

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved