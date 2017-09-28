Pakistan can’t progress without peace and stability in Balochistan: COAS
Chief of Army Staff, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa with the students from various educational institutions of Balochistan in Rawalpndi on Thursday.
RAWALPINDI, September 28: A group of 173 students and faculty members from various educational institutions of Balochistan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Thursday.
While interacting with the students, COAS said that Pakistan is incomplete without Balochistan. “Pakistan cannot progress without peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”
The COAS termed the youth as Pakistan’s most precious asset, urging them to contribute to national integration and progress by performing their positive role. He said that never get misguided by anti-state propaganda being engineered by certain anti-state elements from abroad with support of hostile foreign agencies.-Agencies
