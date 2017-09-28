Country being made insolvent under Sharif and Dar: Imran Khan
Says Dawn leaks was deliberate attempt by PML-N to target Army
ISLAMABAD, September 28: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday said that the country was being made insolvent with Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar at the helm of affairs. Khan tweeted and further added that the World Bank has said that the country suffers a loss of Rs3.2 trillion per annum and “such levels of corruption [is]more than tax-generated revenue”. Imran had earlier alleged that the PML-N government has damaged the economy of the country in a way that even its enemies could not have. The PTI chief said that if the country is rid of corruption and cronyism, “two hallmarks of Sharif rule”, the country would be able to develop its potential and become solvent. In a press conference held earlier in September, Imran had alleged that Ishaq Dar was the “economic hitman” of Pakistan. Imran had also said it was shocking how former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left the incumbent prime minister with a bankrupt economy. He had also claimed that Pakistan was never so heavily in debt as it is today and said the economy of the country has never been this weak. Imran had further claimed that the incumbent government had raked up $30 billion in deficit between exports and imports in the country and there has been a lack of foreign direct investment despite the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).-Agencies ISLAMABAD, September 28: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said it is now evident that Dawn leaks was a deliberate attempt by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to target Pakistan Army at a time when it is fighting against the enemies on multiple fronts. PTI chief expressed his views on Twitter and said Sharifs and their cronies are desperate to appease Indo-US lobby and interests as their loot/properties are all stashed away in West. Imran Khan said their continuous targeting of our armed forces continues till day as part of this Indo-US appeasement. No concern for Pak lives sacrificed, he maintained. Khan further added that Khawaja Asif’s comments of ownership of militant groups coming from a foreign minister undermining Pak security. With such a FM, who needs enemies, he asked.-DNA
