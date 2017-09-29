YOU NEED A LOT OF INTEGRITY, A LOT OF TALENT, A LOT OF CHARISMA, A LOT OF RESOLVE AND A LOT OF HONESTY TO BE IMRAN KHAN
To equate the case of the purchase of Bani Gala land by Imran Khan with the cases that have surfaced regarding amassment of monumental and astronomical wealth by the Sharif family as a consequence of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif’s elevation to power in the 1980s, is as preposterous as to compare the military might of Congo or Senegal or Bhutan with that of America or China or Russia.
First thing to be kept in view in this respect is that the cases against Mian Nawaz Sharif and family are rooted not in their financial misdoings as businessmen or in their unlawful practices as citizens of Pakistan, but in the FACT that Mian Nawaz Sharif has been in positions of high authority in the decision-making structure of the government of Pakistan and has used his powers to facilitate, both conventionally and unconventionally the rise of his family’s business empire, and in the accumulation of untold wealth and uncounted numbers of properties the worldover by his family members.
On the contrary the case against Imran Khan relates to some “unexplained” MILLIONS that went into the purchase of his Bani Gala residential property. I have used the term ‘unexplained’ because it has been used by the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan. It is ‘unexplained’ because the transfer of the said ‘millions’ from UK has no bank trail, or because there is doubt whether that money was a loan to IK from his ex-wife Jemmima or because it was gift. Whether it was loan or gift, the matter was between a man and a woman who had been married, and whose dealings between each other in no way come in the domain of Fiscal Corruption.
Second thing to be kept in view is that almost all the earnings of Imran Khan all his life have been related either to cricket that he both played and commentated on, or to his personal goodwill that at best can be defined as God-given gift. He might have invested some money here and there to ensure personal financial security, but he has never been a businessman. Nor he ever had ‘money-loving’ mindset.
Thirdly if at all Imran Khan has been GUILTY, he has been guilty of bringing MONEY from abroad to his HOMELAND. He too had the option of owning a palatial home in the country where his sons live with their mother. But he had been harbouring longings higher than MONEY-MAKING and showing off his WEALTH. His hard toil to build Shaukat Khanum Hospital, and his drive to encash his goodwill for the good of HIS FELLOW COUNTRYMEN will not have a parallel for a long long time. He rejoices in achievements that are higher than owning expensive mansions in different countries, or having a fleet of high-priced cars at his disposal. From 2009 to 2011, let it be known he did his entire campaigning in the KPK in my Jeep and in my company.
He is a humable man. I still rejoice in the sight of him arriving at an Iftar arrangement in the Secretariat of the PTI rather late, and immediately picking up a ROTI, putting some curry on it and starting to eat. That was a scene typical of a man, not corrupted by the glamour he had known all his life, and whose roots were in the soil he had chosen to be his HOME, and HIS TREASURE.
If he had been a businessman, he would have ended up a huge billionaire as a result of a negotiated divorce and settlement with the daughter of one of the richest families of the UK.
Here he is—trying to explain to the courts where those few millions came from and how.
Imran may have failed to declare each and every penny he earned or may not have been meticulous in keeping the documentary record of the movement of his money or the money he borrowed and paid back; but if he is found guilty, his guilt will be the guilt of the whole Nation—the honourable judges included.
