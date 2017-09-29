Khaqan Abbasi should continue as PM till next polls
Now when Moharram is going to be behind us in a couple of days there is a likelihood that political activities would pick up momentum in the country once again.During Ashura the political parties had to suspend their activity for obvious reasons.It is now also clear that Nawaz Sharif is not going to take it lying down.He would fight it out on the political front as much as he could.
The PPP as well as the JI must be pondering over their poor performance in the recent bye- elections in Lahore.The PML(N) too must have applied its mind to know the factors responsible for the substantial drop in their vote bank in the same constituency.The lunatic fringe of the right wing has polled more votes than the PPP and the JI in the same bye- election and this must be a source of concern for those who want to root out all types of fanaticism from the country.
The Sharif family is certainly in trouble.It had it coming.Natural justice, it seems, has overtaken them.its leadership has a lot to live down.It must have now realised that there are some government officials who are not purchasable commodity.Every thing cannot be bought.
Nawaz Sharif must call it a day.He should not nurse any desire to become prime minister of the country for the fourth time Those who are advising him to try again to become PM are certainly no friends of his nor of democracy in the country.Let Khakan Abbasi continue to work as PM till the next elections.
