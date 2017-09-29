Rising Military Spending and Poverty in India

The militaristic mindset of the generals and the bourgeois political elites across the world has hardly moved ever since the times of ancient Rome, nearly two thousand years ago. Vegetius, a functionary in the Roman imperial bureaucracy, had composed a treatise in Latin on military adventures. He wrote, ‘‘Those who want peace should prepare for war.”
Today’s statesmen, intellectuals, and military’s top brass, particularly in India, have adopted it almost as a policy doctrine. The use of jingoistic military expressions is a policy to distract and crush internal dissent through foreign hostile posturing and whipping war hysteria to captivate consciousness of the oppressed masses for more plunder. Lenin aptly said, “Wars are terrible but they are terribly profitable.” Arms manufacturers of the world, rejoice. The government of India is your loyal friend. Not just this government, but the previous governments too. In India, respective ruling classes have perfected the art of war hysteria even when no battles are being actually fought on the frontiers. India’s so called ‘economic robust’ has not benefitted Indian common masses. Poverty, hunger, increased economic disparity, population growth, number of refugees and IDPs, violent groups within the state, corruption and other measure of democratic capacities, provision of education, healthcare, sanitation and other services proves this assertion. According to World Food Program, nearly 50 percent of the world’s hungry live in India, a low-income, food-deficit country with extremely low nutritional and health indicators. However, 35 per cent of India’s population 350 million people are malnourished and do not know where their next meal will come from.
In February 2017, the BJP’s economic wizard, Union Minister for Finance, Arun Jaitley, announced a more than 10 percent increase in the country’s defence budget for the next fiscal year. India’s defence budget was increased to INR 2.74 trillion compared to previous fiscal year’s budget of INR 2.49 trillion. This is the second consecutive increase of over 10 percent in the defence budget and excludes funding for clandestine fundamentalist and xenophobic outfits spawning proxy wars. Arun Jaitley allocated Rs 3.59 lakh crore (equivalent to USD $53.5bn) for the development in the army forces marking a raise of around 7 per cent from the last fiscal. Arun Jaitley also allocated Rs.2, 74,114 crore including 86,488 cores for Defence capital in the 2017 Union budget of India. Instead of addressing these issues the focus of Indian state is to increase its military capabilities and to address security threats. According to some credible military spending of India in 2015 were about $51 billion, it was increased 10 pc in 2016. And in 2017 it was increased to 2.74 trillion Indian rupees the allocation is about 12.78pc of total government expenditure, which is INR 21 47tr. Only 1% of its total budget is spent on health sector same as in education. India spent a lot of its budget on repressing the separatist movements but if they try to address their grievances it would be more reasonable. This massive wealth is spent by India on the weapons of mass destruction while teeming millions are wretched in misery and poverty. The main beneficiaries are the Indian military’s elite and the imperialist Indian military industrial complex that retains some of the highest rate of profits in manufacturing production the world over. The kickbacks from arms deals have created multi-millionaires amongst the state’s bosses and the political plutocrats. According to a study conducted by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India topped the list of weapons importers and accounted for some 15 percent of worldwide arms imports from 2010 to 2014.
Unfortunately, Indian security regime is on shopping spree by ignoring the wishes of displaced Dalits and other poor people of this country. In August 2009, India announced a separate 10 billion-dollar homeland security upgrade to be completed before 2017. The Indian military has floated global tenders for more than 800 bulletproof vehicles, which may cost 5.7 million-dollar alone. India, incidentally, has bought military hardware and software from Israel worth over $7 billion since the 1991 Kargil conflict. Israeli Military Industries (IMI) recently signed a deal to build five factories in India to produce ordnance and ammunition. IMI make most of the small arms and ammunition for the Indian military. New Delhi’s fascination to military power grows bigger as the deals generate millions of kickbacks. Bad governance and total administrative apathy for the developmental needs of marginalized communities have resulted in pockets of acute human security deficit in India. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise decision last November to scrap high-value banknotes worth 86pc of India’s cash in circulation has hit consumer demand, disrupted supply chains and hurt capital investments.
The rise in regional radicalization and the growing influence of left extremism, such as the Naxalite or Maoists movement, are only symptoms of emerging disaffection with the Indian government. Moreover, it is possible that global trends of radicalization are now emerging from India, there is increase in links between organized crimes and terrorism and if it will continue, may cause a phenomenal challenge to the nation-state. India is unable to gain benefits of economy as India has not addressed the growing economic inequalities in its population and corruption. Most significantly Indian government and policy-makers should divert their attention to basic human necessities of the people instead of increasing defence budget and arms race in the region. Signs of the government’s thirst for arms acquisitions were evident when Narendra Modi declared during his visit to France that India would purchase a number of Rafaele jets for roughly $4.3 billion. On the heels of that development came the disclosure that the US Secretary of Defence, Ashton Carter, would be flying in to New Delhi in May to close the sale of Apache and Chinook helicopters, worth some $2.5 billion. The figures are staggering, though not by the standards of military expenditure, and there will be other such announcements in the months and years ahead since India cannot manufacture the weapons that its leaders insist upon. The current Indian government wants to cut defence imports, but not reduce military spending. The defence share accounts for almost 14% per cent of the overall central Indian government budget for the year 2015-16. With so much to play for, it’s no wonder that Anil Ambani said in March that he wanted to make Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering the nation’s largest defence manufacturer. “This is a unique opportunity for Reliance Group to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ programme for the high growth defence sector,” he added, just in case the message had not come through. One may think of the military-industrial complex as an embarrassment, but for Indian business tycoons it’s an “opportunity” to embrace openly.
The question is: should India devote such a large part of its budget to the military? The issue is not only financial, but moral and political. While spending on defence increased, the budgetary allocation for health was reduced by 5.7 per cent to Rs. 33,152 crore. Would the money given to defence not be better spent on the development of public healthcare, education, affordable housing, and infrastructure projects? What’s surprising is how little discussion there appears to be in the national media about these levels of defence spending. In fact, one is far more likely to read editorials claiming that the Indian army needs to spend crore on “modernization” and newer technology than articles arguing for a reduction of the military budget. Perhaps it’s time to set aside these archaic displays of military might and ask whether it’s necessary to spend so lavishly on machines of death in the first place.
Rising Military Spending and Poverty in India
The militaristic mindset of the generals and the bourgeois political elites across the world has hardly moved ever since the times of ancient Rome, nearly two thousand years ago. Vegetius, a functionary in the Roman imperial bureaucracy, had composed a treatise in Latin on military adventures. He wrote, ‘‘Those who want peace should prepare for war.”
Today’s statesmen, intellectuals, and military’s top brass, particularly in India, have adopted it almost as a policy doctrine. The use of jingoistic military expressions is a policy to distract and crush internal dissent through foreign hostile posturing and whipping war hysteria to captivate consciousness of the oppressed masses for more plunder. Lenin aptly said, “Wars are terrible but they are terribly profitable.” Arms manufacturers of the world, rejoice. The government of India is your loyal friend. Not just this government, but the previous governments too. In India, respective ruling classes have perfected the art of war hysteria even when no battles are being actually fought on the frontiers. India’s so called ‘economic robust’ has not benefitted Indian common masses. Poverty, hunger, increased economic disparity, population growth, number of refugees and IDPs, violent groups within the state, corruption and other measure of democratic capacities, provision of education, healthcare, sanitation and other services proves this assertion. According to World Food Program, nearly 50 percent of the world’s hungry live in India, a low-income, food-deficit country with extremely low nutritional and health indicators. However, 35 per cent of India’s population 350 million people are malnourished and do not know where their next meal will come from.
In February 2017, the BJP’s economic wizard, Union Minister for Finance, Arun Jaitley, announced a more than 10 percent increase in the country’s defence budget for the next fiscal year. India’s defence budget was increased to INR 2.74 trillion compared to previous fiscal year’s budget of INR 2.49 trillion. This is the second consecutive increase of over 10 percent in the defence budget and excludes funding for clandestine fundamentalist and xenophobic outfits spawning proxy wars. Arun Jaitley allocated Rs 3.59 lakh crore (equivalent to USD $53.5bn) for the development in the army forces marking a raise of around 7 per cent from the last fiscal. Arun Jaitley also allocated Rs.2, 74,114 crore including 86,488 cores for Defence capital in the 2017 Union budget of India. Instead of addressing these issues the focus of Indian state is to increase its military capabilities and to address security threats. According to some credible military spending of India in 2015 were about $51 billion, it was increased 10 pc in 2016. And in 2017 it was increased to 2.74 trillion Indian rupees the allocation is about 12.78pc of total government expenditure, which is INR 21 47tr. Only 1% of its total budget is spent on health sector same as in education. India spent a lot of its budget on repressing the separatist movements but if they try to address their grievances it would be more reasonable. This massive wealth is spent by India on the weapons of mass destruction while teeming millions are wretched in misery and poverty. The main beneficiaries are the Indian military’s elite and the imperialist Indian military industrial complex that retains some of the highest rate of profits in manufacturing production the world over. The kickbacks from arms deals have created multi-millionaires amongst the state’s bosses and the political plutocrats. According to a study conducted by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India topped the list of weapons importers and accounted for some 15 percent of worldwide arms imports from 2010 to 2014.
Unfortunately, Indian security regime is on shopping spree by ignoring the wishes of displaced Dalits and other poor people of this country. In August 2009, India announced a separate 10 billion-dollar homeland security upgrade to be completed before 2017. The Indian military has floated global tenders for more than 800 bulletproof vehicles, which may cost 5.7 million-dollar alone. India, incidentally, has bought military hardware and software from Israel worth over $7 billion since the 1991 Kargil conflict. Israeli Military Industries (IMI) recently signed a deal to build five factories in India to produce ordnance and ammunition. IMI make most of the small arms and ammunition for the Indian military. New Delhi’s fascination to military power grows bigger as the deals generate millions of kickbacks. Bad governance and total administrative apathy for the developmental needs of marginalized communities have resulted in pockets of acute human security deficit in India. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise decision last November to scrap high-value banknotes worth 86pc of India’s cash in circulation has hit consumer demand, disrupted supply chains and hurt capital investments.
The rise in regional radicalization and the growing influence of left extremism, such as the Naxalite or Maoists movement, are only symptoms of emerging disaffection with the Indian government. Moreover, it is possible that global trends of radicalization are now emerging from India, there is increase in links between organized crimes and terrorism and if it will continue, may cause a phenomenal challenge to the nation-state. India is unable to gain benefits of economy as India has not addressed the growing economic inequalities in its population and corruption. Most significantly Indian government and policy-makers should divert their attention to basic human necessities of the people instead of increasing defence budget and arms race in the region. Signs of the government’s thirst for arms acquisitions were evident when Narendra Modi declared during his visit to France that India would purchase a number of Rafaele jets for roughly $4.3 billion. On the heels of that development came the disclosure that the US Secretary of Defence, Ashton Carter, would be flying in to New Delhi in May to close the sale of Apache and Chinook helicopters, worth some $2.5 billion. The figures are staggering, though not by the standards of military expenditure, and there will be other such announcements in the months and years ahead since India cannot manufacture the weapons that its leaders insist upon. The current Indian government wants to cut defence imports, but not reduce military spending. The defence share accounts for almost 14% per cent of the overall central Indian government budget for the year 2015-16. With so much to play for, it’s no wonder that Anil Ambani said in March that he wanted to make Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering the nation’s largest defence manufacturer. “This is a unique opportunity for Reliance Group to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ programme for the high growth defence sector,” he added, just in case the message had not come through. One may think of the military-industrial complex as an embarrassment, but for Indian business tycoons it’s an “opportunity” to embrace openly.
The question is: should India devote such a large part of its budget to the military? The issue is not only financial, but moral and political. While spending on defence increased, the budgetary allocation for health was reduced by 5.7 per cent to Rs. 33,152 crore. Would the money given to defence not be better spent on the development of public healthcare, education, affordable housing, and infrastructure projects? What’s surprising is how little discussion there appears to be in the national media about these levels of defence spending. In fact, one is far more likely to read editorials claiming that the Indian army needs to spend crore on “modernization” and newer technology than articles arguing for a reduction of the military budget. Perhaps it’s time to set aside these archaic displays of military might and ask whether it’s necessary to spend so lavishly on machines of death in the first place.