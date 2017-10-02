Would electorate show farsightedness in the next polls?
The fate of NAB references against the Sharif family would depend to a large extent on the way and manner in which the Prosecution is going to conduct them in the trial courts.The track record of the Prosecution in high profile political cases leaves much to be desired.If the evidence is not properly put forth in the trial and legal lacunae are left in the case files advertently or inadvertently the courts are left with no option but to give the benefit of the doubt to the accused and acquit them.We have seen this happening so many times in the past including some criminal cases against Zardari too.
The Sharifs and their political lackeys would continue to build political pressure on the judiciary by staging rallies in the streets or through that part of the electronic media which is on their pay roll.They would try to bounce back with a majority in the next general elections as they believe their only salvation lies in getting a big lead in 2018 elections after which they think in their own wisdom they can railroad amendments of their liking in the rules to let the Sharif brothers off the hook.
Whether they can pull it off? Only time can provide an answer to this question.A great deal would depend on the political acumen of the electorate.If they voted once again for the looters of the national kitty then God be with them.
