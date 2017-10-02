Dar challenges indictment in IHC

ISLAMABAD, October 2: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has on Monday challenged his indictment by the accountability court in Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him for possessing assets beyond known sources of income.
The accountability court judge and NAB chairman have been made members of the petition filed by Ishaq Dar in which it has been requested to suspend his indictment and to stop the accountability court from conducting trial against him.
Dar took the stance that he was indicted by the accountability court hastily, and the decision should be overviewed. He also said that the legal requirements were not fulfilled in the verdict.
A division bench of Islamabad High Court will hear finance minister’s application on Tuesday (tomorrow).
It is worth mentioning here that the accountability court had charged Ishaq Dar on September 27 and adjourned the hearing till October 4.
The verdict was announced by judge Muhammad Bashir who also read the charge-sheet. Ishaq Dar was ordered to ensure his presence during the next hearing. The finance minister denied all charges that had been levelled against him terming them false, and submitted surety bonds worth five million rupees as per directions of the court.-Agencies

