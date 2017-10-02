Sh Rasheed terms passage of Election Bill a rocket attack on balance of SC
ISLAMABAD, October 2: Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rasheed has termed the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 an attack on the balance of the Supreme Court.
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, he said that the rulers are going to clash with the institutions. “Say goodbye to democracy in which a thief is the leader of the government,” he added.
The treasury members chanted slogans during the speech of Sheikh Rasheed.-Agencies
