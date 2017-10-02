Nawaz’s indictment deferred to Oct 9; warrants issued for children

Image result for Nawaz's indictment deferred to Oct 9; warrants issued for children

ISLAMABAD, October 2: The accountability court hearing three corruption references against the Sharif family issued on Monday non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif’s sons and son-in-law.
Meanwhile, the court re-issued bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam.
Khawaja Harris, Nawaz’s counsel, informed the court during the hearing that the Sharif children are busy tending to their mother in London and will appear in court once she is better.
After Nawaz’s appearance before the court, Mohsin Ranjha, a member of his legal team, briefed the media. He said the former premier’s indictment has been deferred to October 9, the next date of hearing.
He added that the court has been assured that Maryam and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Safdar will appear in court.
He further said that Nawaz’s request of exemption from personal appearance is also yet to be deliberated upon.
Earlier, when Nawaz arrived at the court, around 2,000 personnel of the police and Rangers had been deployed in and around the judicial complex in Sector G-11 where the court is located.
Nawaz was accompanied by his political aide, Senator Asif Kirmani, and only his vehicle was allowed to enter the complex.
Media representatives, as well as supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and members of the government, were barred from entering the judicial complex.
This resulted in a delay of other hearings scheduled inside the complex, as lawyers and litigants were also barred from entering.-Agencies

