JI Chief vows to continue struggle for corruption free state

Image result for sirajul haq

CHITRAL, October 2: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj ul Haq on Monday said that the party’s struggle to make the country a corruption-free state would continue until the goal is achieved.
Addressing a public gathering in the border town of Drosh, some 45-kilometres from here, the JI chief said that his party’s endeavors are a mafia, ruling the country for last seven decades, rather than Sharif family.
“Our party has prepared a list of as many as 6,000 corrupt figures including politicians and bureaucrats,” he said, adding that the menace of corruption would be rooted out from the country if action is taken against them.
On General Elections 2018, Haq said his party would form an alliance with the religious-political parties across the country.
“The grievances of Chitrali people over lack of infrastructure and other development schemes would only be addressed through adequate representation in the assemblies,” Haq remarked.-Agencies

