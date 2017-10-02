Being compared to Pakistan’s biggest thief: Imran Khan
Is there any country in the world which allows a disqualified person to head the party
ISLAMABAD, October 2: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, while addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Monday, said he is being compared to the most corrupt man in the country.
He further said that propaganda is being created and his case is being portrayed in the same light as that of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
“They think that if Nawaz is a thief, then Imran Khan must be one as well,” he added.
“I am ready for accountability,” he said, adding that he is submitted his money trail to the Supreme Court.
“I have submitted all the documents pertaining to the money I earned abroad for 20 years,” said the PTI chief.
On the other hand, Sharif family have failed to provide any details of their properties. “Nawaz Sharif’s children became millionaires at a young age,” PTI chief reiterated.
Imran alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is protecting the country’s biggest thief. “They are destroying democracy. They have formed a law to protect a criminal” he said referring to the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017.
“Is there any country in the world which allows a man who has been disqualified is allowed to head a party?”
He also stressed that the PTI will make all efforts to the stop the electoral reforms bill.
“If PML-N tries to bulldoze our attempts then we will reach out to the people,” he said and added that PTI has had a lot of practice holding protests.
The PTI chief did accept that PTI could have put in more effort to stop the bill. “We have given a warning to two of our senators too.”
“PML-N leaders are destroying Pakistan’s laws and institutions. We must go hold elections. They are not saving democracy, they are hiding their own corruption and incompetence. They are kleptocrats, not democrats.”
Speaking of the matter pertaining to the opposition leader, he said “[PTI leader] Shah Mehmood Qureshi should become the opposition leader.”
However, he added, this decision is not up to PTI, rather the party has to take a decision after taking other parties into confidence.-Agencies
Being compared to Pakistan’s biggest thief: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, October 2: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, while addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Monday, said he is being compared to the most corrupt man in the country.
He further said that propaganda is being created and his case is being portrayed in the same light as that of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
“They think that if Nawaz is a thief, then Imran Khan must be one as well,” he added.
“I am ready for accountability,” he said, adding that he is submitted his money trail to the Supreme Court.
“I have submitted all the documents pertaining to the money I earned abroad for 20 years,” said the PTI chief.
On the other hand, Sharif family have failed to provide any details of their properties. “Nawaz Sharif’s children became millionaires at a young age,” PTI chief reiterated.
Imran alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is protecting the country’s biggest thief. “They are destroying democracy. They have formed a law to protect a criminal” he said referring to the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017.
“Is there any country in the world which allows a man who has been disqualified is allowed to head a party?”
He also stressed that the PTI will make all efforts to the stop the electoral reforms bill.
“If PML-N tries to bulldoze our attempts then we will reach out to the people,” he said and added that PTI has had a lot of practice holding protests.
The PTI chief did accept that PTI could have put in more effort to stop the bill. “We have given a warning to two of our senators too.”
“PML-N leaders are destroying Pakistan’s laws and institutions. We must go hold elections. They are not saving democracy, they are hiding their own corruption and incompetence. They are kleptocrats, not democrats.”
Speaking of the matter pertaining to the opposition leader, he said “[PTI leader] Shah Mehmood Qureshi should become the opposition leader.”
However, he added, this decision is not up to PTI, rather the party has to take a decision after taking other parties into confidence.-Agencies