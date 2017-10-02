RAWALPINDI, October 2: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned a special meeting of the Corps Commanders on Tuesday(today), sources reported.
Bajwa will chair the session during which grim internal and external situation will be discussed after criticising Army by the Interior Minister, Iqbal Ahsan as he was not allowed to enter the premises of the Accountability court. He also criticized the DG Rangers that he disappeared from the scene when I asked that why the Rangers is deployed here. It is expected that the passage of controversial Election Bill 2017 will also be discussed which allowed a disqualified politician to become party head. -Monitoring Desk
Army leadership to mull sensitive issues today
