Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Japan: Nasser Khan Janjua

ISLAMABAD, October 3: Japan’s Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Kazauyuki Yamazaki, along with his team, called on National Security Adviser Lt. General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua to discuss bilateral relations and regional security situation.
General Janjua warmly welcomed the delegates and said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with Japan.
We genuinely and positively look towards Japan and have a very friendly outlook towards Japan as our long term partner.
The Adviser apprised the Minister about the future outlook of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is a great country with great people, with great economic and connectivity potentials in the region.
Japan could take advantage of this huge economic potential and strategic location of Pakistan which offered the shortest routes to entire region. He also stressed Japanese leadership to adopt a balanced approach in the region to ensure regional stability.
The Adviser expressed concern over the rising tension in the Korean Peninsula and said that Pakistan fully supports UN sanction regime regarding North Korea.
The Minister appreciated the future prospective on Pakistan and conveyed readiness of his Government to further build on existing cooperative relations with Pakistan and to enhance mutual understanding on issues of mutual concern. Both sides resolve to make contribution towards the better and peaceful world.-DNA

