Ishaque Dar should have resigned the moment he was charged with the offence of raising his private assets with the money far exceeding his known sources of income and for his involvement in Hudaibia scandal. In the same manner, the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif too should have gone home once his name appeared in the Panama scandal. By doing so they would have saved themselves from a lot of embarrassment.
This reminds me of a railway accident that had occurred a couple of years back in India in which a number of people were killed. The Indian had railway minister accepted its responsibility and had resigned at once. A similar railway accident occurred in Pakistan immediately after that in which too there were a number of casualities. When a news correspondent asked our railway minister whether he would also like his Indian counterpart leave his office he replied in a light vein that he being a Muslim is not bound to follow a precedent set up by a Hindu.
It is not that the people of this country don’t like the faces of Bilawal and Maryam Nawaz and that is why they oppose their desire to take over the reins of their political parties. They oppose their entry into active politics directly for more than one reason. First , it would promote dynastic politics. Second, they are still in their salad days ,insofar ,as politics is concerned. Sonia Gandhi proved herself far intelligent than both Zardari and Nawaz Sharif because she didn’t launch her son Rahul Gandhi in the mainstream of Indian politics directly. He was asked to first rub his shoulders with the Congress workers as an ordinary worker for a couple of years before he was given a position in the Congress’ s hierarchy so that he should get the hang of the humdrum problems of common man before he is entrusted with a responsible position.
Strange are our politicians
